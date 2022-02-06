Notre Dame blows big lead, recovers to beat NC State 69-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul Atkinson and Dane Goodwin posted double-doubles and Notre Dame recovered after blowing a 17-point first-half lead to beat North Carolina State 69-57.

Atkinson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Goodwin 12 points and 10 boards. Blake Wesley added 14 points, Prentiss Hubb 13 and Trey Wertz 12.

Terquavion Smith scored 19 points to lead the Wolfpack. Dereon Sebbron added 14 points and nine rebounds. Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes scored 11 points each. NC State took its only lead after a 10-0 run about five minutes into the second half.

Notre Dame responded with a 21-4 burst over the next 10 minutes to lead by 14. NC State didn’t get closer than eight thereafter.