Notre Dame announces 39 football players in isolation or quarantine

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame says it has 39 football players in isolation or quarantine as it deals with the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the team to postpone last week’s game at Wake Forest.
The Fighting Irish are not slated to play again until Oct. 10 at home against Florida State. In a news release, Notre Dame said 18 football players tested positive last week, seven of which had already been quarantined after contact tracing had determined they’d been exposed to people who had already been infected. The school says a total of 25 players were in isolation after testing positive and another 14 were being quarantined after contact tracing.