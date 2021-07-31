Norwell’s Blackwell returns to BSU for fifth and final year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the best season in the program’s history now just a recent memory, the big question at hand is, will Ball State football “best” the Mid-American Conference for the second year in a row? Only time will tell, but the Cardinals do have a good shot and it starts up front with Norwell graduate and offensive lineman for BSU, Curtis Blackwell.

The defending champions have been picked to repeat in the Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game! @BallStateFB | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/DIwqaYr8mx — #MACtion (@MACSports) July 20, 2021

Fresh off a Mac championship and the program’s first-ever bowl victory, Ball State got the band back together. The Cardinals return 20 starters from the team a year ago, including Blackwell.

“Being able to get it done last year and get the goals accomplished, we really have an honest chance to run it back which has been our motto this whole offseason and that’s our number one goal. We want to run back what we just did.” Blackwell said.

On the watch list to be an Outland trophy recipient, Blackwell will prove to be a leader both on and off the field this season, Just ask Cardinals Head Coach Mike Neu.

“I’m so thankful that Curtis Blackwell made the decision to come back, as you mentioned, a starter for a fifth year. He’s worked really hard and he’s got a bright future ahead of him. Curtis Blackwell is as good as it gets in terms of a leader and representing his community in a first-class way, representing this area in a first-class way, and he’s done a great job of taking the young players under his wing and showing them how we operate day-to-day.” Neu said.

Leadership could prove to be key, BSU is ranked first in the preseason media polls and is favored to run it back both as division champs and to win the conference championship game.

“I tell everybody, we didn’t come back to come just play any season, we came back to get our goals accomplished. What we did last year was great and it was a great feeling at the time but that time is past, all the goals that we have, we want to get them done bigger and better this time.” Blackwell said.

Blackwell and company will report to Ball State’s training camp on August 3rd.