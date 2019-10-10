Norwell’s Blackwell bought in, making significant progress on offensive line for Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Was Curtis Blackwell ready to start as a freshman? Well, maybe.

Two years later, the Norwell graduate is using that experience to his advantage. Blackwell and offensive line shouldered the burden as the Cardinals gained 235 yards rushing in a win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Now with 27 games under his belt – just as a junior – Blackwell is a leader up front.

The former Knight said he’s bought into the system and his unit is coming together.

Ball State faces Eastern Michigan next.

