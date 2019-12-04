Norwell grad Blackwell named third-team All-MAC

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Ball State offensive players and two defensive players were tabbed to the All-Mid-American Conference first team the league announced Wednesday morning. Those standouts were offensive lineman Danny Pinter, wide receiver Justin Hall, linebacker Jacob White and cornerback Antonio Phillips.

In all, 10 Cardinals found their names on the All-MAC sheet, the most for a Ball State team since 2013. Wide receiver Riley Miller, running back Caleb Huntley, cornerback Amechi Uzodinma and kick return specialist Malik Dunner received second-team honors. Offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell and linebacker Jaylin Thomas made the third team.

The four All-MAC first team selections were also the most for Ball State since 2013. Pinter, hailing from South Bend, Indiana, started every game for the Cardinals at right tackle the last two years. He made the move from tight end to the offensive line following his sophomore season. Pinter was one of seven MAC players recently named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-America team. He has been invited to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California, in January.

Hall is on the All-MAC list for a third straight year. He was named second team as a freshman and third team in 2018. This year, the shifty wideout from Douglasville, Georgia, ranked third in the league in receptions per game (5.1) and sixth in receiving yards per game (57.0). He finished second on the team with eight touchdowns. In Ball State’s 52-14 win over Toledo, Hall scored on a 36-yard reception and 12-yard run.

White was all over the field for the defense in his final year as a Cardinal. He ranks fourth in the league and 14th nationally in tackles per game (9.8). The native of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, reached double-digit tackles five times in 2019, including back-to-back weeks against Florida Atlantic (17 tackles) and NC State (career-high 18 stops). He wrapped up his Ball State career with 267 tackles, the most among all players on the active Ball State roster.

Phillips began his season with a memorable game against Indiana. He finished with a career-high eight tackles and also came away with an interception versus the Hoosiers. The junior from St. Louis, Missouri, registered interceptions in three straight games later in the season versus Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Ohio. His four interceptions were the second most in the conference, sitting only behind his teammate, Uzodinma (5).

Six of the 10 Ball State All-MAC recipients will be back in a Cardinals uniform next year – Blackwell, Hall, Huntley, Phillips, Thomas and Uzodinma. Huntley sits ninth on Ball State’s all-time rushing list with 2,465 yards while Hall is on the program’s top-10 chart in both receptions (fifth – 208) and receiving yards (10th – 2,107).

Ball State concluded the year 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the MAC. The Cardinals won the Bronze Stalk Trophy from Northern Illinois for the first time since 2008 and capped the year by knocking off MAC East Division champion Miami for the Red Bird Rivalry Trophy, 41-27.