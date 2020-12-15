Norwell grad Blackwell named second team All-MAC

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell High School graduate Curtis Blackwell helped pave the way for Ball State to win the MAC West title, and now the senior offensive lineman is getting his due.

Blackwell, an offensive lineman, was named second team All-MAC by the conference on Tuesday.

Blackwell and the Cardinals are preparing to play in the MAC Title Game Friday in Detroit.

According to a press release from Ball State:

“The senior from Uniondale, Indiana, shifted from right guard to right tackle and helped pave the way for the Cardinals’ balanced offense. He has started all six games this year and 36 total in his BSU career.”