Norwell grad Blackwell named preseason All-MAC for Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – With 30 starts already in his career, Curtis Blackwell is looking forward to what he hopes is a successful senior season at Ball State – and others are taking notice.

College football expert Phil Steele recently revealed his preseason all-conference teams and Blackwell, a Norwell graduate, was selected second team All-MAC.

An offensive lineman, Blackwell’s 30 starts are the most of any returning offensive player for the Cardinals.

In addition, Bluffton graduate and Western Michigan senior D’Wayne Eskridge has been tabbed all-MAC third team by Steele. Eskridge missed all but four games last year with a clavicle injury.