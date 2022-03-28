MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been 10 years since a Norwell Knight heard his name called during the NFL Draft. Quarterback Chandler Harnish was the last pick in the 2012 draft, earning the infamous title of that year’s Mr. Irrelevant.

10 years later, another Knight is chasing his dream of making it to the NFL. Offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell had one of the biggest job interviews of his career during Monday’s pro day at Ball State.

A look at Blackwell on the 3-cone drill pic.twitter.com/Cn2HPpHyRA — Josh Ayen (@Josh_Ayen) March 28, 2022

The Norwell grad earned his share of accomplishments during his time in Muncie. Blackwell was named MAC all-conference twice during his college football career.

Only 29 Cardinals have been drafted in the football program’s history, but Blackwell doesn’t need to look too far back to see Ball State offensive linemen have success in the NFL. Two years ago, teammate Danny Pinter was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by Indianapolis. Since then, Pinter has grown into a reliable depth piece for the Colts.

The Norwell grad has stayed in touch with Pinter, asking for input on how to prepare throughout the draft process.

“It really gives you a boost in confidence because you know it’s possible,” Blackwell said. “You’ve seen (Danny) go and do it, and it inspires you to continue that tradition.”

Like Pinter, Blackwell prides his work ethic and hopes his determination and smarts help him land on an NFL roster this spring.

“I’m just a hard worker, a smart football player that’s going to go do everything he can to help the team be successful,” Blackwell said Monday.

When asked what it would mean to be drafted, let alone get a shot in the NFL, Blackwell was at a loss for words.

“I can’t even begin to describe what that feeling would be like,” Blackwell said. “It’d be a surreal experience, it’s all I can say.”

Blackwell will continue to train over the next month as he chases his dream of playing in the NFL. He also plans to celebrate the event back with his family near Ossian.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for Apr. 28-30.