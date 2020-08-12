Northwestern grad Essex reflects on Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Having played college football in the Big Ten as a standout offensive lineman at Northwestern, former Highlight Zone standout and Harding High School graduate Trai Essex says he’s glad to see the Big Ten pull the plug on the 2020 fall season – but isn’t sure whether playing a full schedule in the spring is the answer, either.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Essex expressed concerned about the largely unknown long-term effects of COVID-19, specifically among larger football players.

Now 37, Essex admits if he were still in college he’d be pining to play, but states that “this is uncharted territory, and you have to protect them from themselves.”