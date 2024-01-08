FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 2001 Northrop High School graduate, Fort Wayne native JaMarcus Shephard is one win away from a national title.

Shephard is the University of Washington’s associate head coach, and the Huskies are set to face Michigan Monday night in Houston in the CFP National Championship Game.

Shephard, who is also Washington’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, is in his second second with the Huskies after serving under Jeff Brohm at Purdue.

A Highlight Zone standout during his time at Northrop, Shephard played college football at DePauw University and was a D-3 All-American before turning his attention to coaching and working his way up the ladder.