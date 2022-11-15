WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop grad and Fort Wayne native Walter Jordan is one of eight individuals selected to the newly named Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame.

Others selected to the 2022 class include former athletic director Morgan Burke, women’s basketball standout Camille Cooper, and former football star Stuart Schweigert.

The class will be honored at Mackey Arena Sunday, Feb. 19 at halftime of Purdue’s game against Ohio State.

Jordan played for the Boilermakers from 1975-78. He’s one of just four Boilermakers with over 1,800 points and 800 rebounds during his time at Purdue. He is currently ranked no. 9 in program history with 1,813 points and fourth with 882 rebounds. Following his time at Purdue, Jordan was a fourth-round draft pick by New Jersey Nets. He played for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and in various pro leagues in the United States and abroad.