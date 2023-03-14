FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop graduate and 2022 Indiana All-Star Jalen Jackson is on the move as the sophomore-to-be has announced he’ll continue his college career back home at Purdue Fort Wayne after spending his freshman season at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Jackson averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in his lone season with the Flames. He played in 30 of a possible 32 games and started 14 times.

UIC went 12-20 overall this past season.

As a senior at Northrop, Jackson was second in Indiana in scoring while averaging 27.6 points per game for the Bruins. He added 9.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game in his only season at Northrop after spending his first three years in high school at Carroll.