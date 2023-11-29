FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a victory in their first Horizon League game of the season with a 75-71 win over Green Bay on Wednesday (Nov. 29) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.



Purdue Fort Wayne led for nearly 34 minutes of the contest and all but 20 seconds in the first half. Maximus Nelson led the ‘Dons with 11 points in the first half with three 3-pointers. Purdue Fort Wayne turned nine Green Bay turnovers into 17 points and led 36-32 at the break.



Jalen Jackson led the Mastodons in the second half with 13 points in the final 20 minutes. He scored seven points early in the second before hitting six clutch free throws down the stretch. Jackson made his last two free throws with 1:36 to play to give the ‘Dons a three-point lead, but Green Bay tied up the game with a three from Clarence Cummings III. On the other end of the floor, Quinton Morton-Robertson hit his second 3-pointer of the night to put Purdue Fort Wayne ahead once again. With less than 10 seconds and the Phoenix needing two points to tie the game, Rasheed Bello sealed the game with a steal and a fast break layup.



Four Mastodons finished in double figures. Jackson led the team with 19 points and also added five rebounds and two assists. Nelson went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc on his way to 17 points, one shy of his career high. Anthony Roberts contributed 14 points, three boards, and two steals while Bello scored 10 points with four assists.



The ‘Dons made 19 of their 25 free throws and 7-of-10 in the final five minutes. Both sides shot well from three with each team shooting 40 percent from range.



The Mastodons shot 45.3 percent (24-of-53) from the field with Jackson shooting 55.6 percent (5-of-9).



Noah Reynolds had a team-high 16 points for the Phoenix.



Purdue Fort Wayne moves to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the Horizon League. The ‘Dons travel to Oakland on Saturday (Dec. 2) for their last conference clash until December 29. The 7-1 start is the best eight-game stretch to start a season during the NCAA Division I era for the ‘Dons.



Green Bay is now 3-4 and 0-1 in league play.