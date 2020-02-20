Northrop grad, Indiana Tech junior Snyder named NAIA Hitter of the Week

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana Tech junior Mike Snyder was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) NAIA National Hitter of the Week, the association announced Thursday.

Snyder led the No. 9-ranked Warriors in their opening weekend with a slash line of .462/.462/1.154 with six hits and three home runs. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native drove in 10 runs while scoring three times in two games against No. 1-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan University and Milligan College. The Northrop High School product had a 1.616 OPS and 15 total bases while picking up a steal.

It is the first time in his career that he has won the weekly award.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss