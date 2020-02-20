Northrop grad, Indiana Tech junior Snyder named NAIA Hitter of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana Tech junior Mike Snyder was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) NAIA National Hitter of the Week, the association announced Thursday.

Snyder led the No. 9-ranked Warriors in their opening weekend with a slash line of .462/.462/1.154 with six hits and three home runs. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native drove in 10 runs while scoring three times in two games against No. 1-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan University and Milligan College. The Northrop High School product had a 1.616 OPS and 15 total bases while picking up a steal.

It is the first time in his career that he has won the weekly award.