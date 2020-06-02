Northrop grad, I.U. track standout Vaughn named All-American

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their All-Americans for the 2019-2020 indoor track & field season. Nine members and one relay from the Indiana Track & Field program were tabbed with All-America accolades on Tuesday afternoon, including Fort Wayne native and Northrop grad Shaton Vaughn who was a member of I.U.’s distance medley relay squad. Vaughn won back-to-back state titles in the 300 meter hurdles as a junior an senior for the Bruins.



Indiana USTFCCCA All-Americans

Adam Coulon – Pole Vault

Jyles Etienne – High Jump

Kyle Mau – 3000m

Willie Morrison – Shot Put

Matthew Schadler – Mile

Cooper Williams – 800m

Khayla Dawson – Shot Put

Maddy Pollard – Shot Put

Men’s DMR – Kyle Mau , Matthew Schadler , Shaton Vaughn , and Cooper Williams



With the indoor season cut short, to qualify as an All-American the student-athlete must have appeared on the start list prior to NCAA Championships.



Having had a successful senior campaign, Coulon had the fifth best mark in the nation (5.65m; 18′ 6.5″) headed into the final meet of the indoor season. He earned his second consecutive indoor pole vault Big Ten title with a new Big Ten record after clearing a height of 5.52m (18′ 1.25″). The Downs, Ill. native also set a personal best during the 2019-20 season making it over the bar at 5.65m (18’6.5″) as part of the Tyson Invite. His winning height helped propel him to second in program history. He also won the pole vault at four meets throughout the season—IU vs. Tennessee Duals, Vanderbilt Invitational, Gladstein Invitational, and Indiana Relays.



Etienne checked in at No. 9 on the NCAA performance list in the high jump and had a mark of 2.23m (7′ 3.75″). Earning his first Big Ten individual title, Etienne won the high jump with a personal best matching height of 2.23m (7′ 3.75″). He opened the season by winning in the high jump at the Hoosier Open with a fourth-best in program history height of 2.23m (7′ 3.75″).



Set to compete in the 3000m, Mau had the 13th best time in the NCAA after clocking a time of 7:50.22 at Hoosier Hills. He crossed the finish line third in the 5000m (13:51.72) and fourth in the 3000m (8:14.31) at Big Ten Championships.



To end his final season with the Hoosiers, Morrison’s season best toss of 20.21m (66′ 3.75″) in the shot put was the ninth best throw in the country at the end of the season. At Big Ten Championships the senior took home the bronze medal after heaving a distance of 19.11m (62′ 8.5″). The Leavenworth, Kan. native also won the shot put at the Gladstein Invitational and Hoosier Hills.



In his first season on the track with the Hoosiers, Schadler recorded his first sub-4 mile at the Dave Heremy Valentine Invite. The redshirt freshman clocked a time of 3:58.45 for the bronze medal and seventh-best time in the IU record books. During his first Big Ten Championship, he was crowned champion with the men’s distance medley relay and raced to silver in the mile with a time of 4:09.65



Williams had the sixth best time in the NCAA in the 800m after clocking a time of 1:47.84 at the Vanderbilt Invitational. He earned a Big Ten Championship title with men’s DMR squad and also picked up fifth in the 800m. In the first meet of the season, the West Lafayette, Ind. native became the school record holder in 1000m with a time of 2:22.16.



In her final indoor season, Dawson ranked No. 6 in the shot put with her mark of 17.56m (57′ 7.5″) at the Alex Wilson Invitational. During Big Ten Championships she captured the bronze medal and recorded a distance of 17.31m (56′ 9.5″). The Charlotte, N.C. won the shot put at three meets—Hoosier Open, Indiana vs. Tennessee Duals, and Alex Wilson Invite.



Completing the throws duo, Pollard ended the season having the fifth best mark in the NCAA and placed fourth in the shot put at Big Ten Championships with a mark of 17.24m (56′ 6.75″). She set a personal record at Indiana Relays by heaving a distance of 17.57m (57′ 7.75″). The mark is also the third-best in program history.



Heading into the final weekend, Mau, Schadler, Vaughn, and Williams were ranked fourth. The four Hoosiers combined for a time of 9:27.72 at the Alex Wilson which was also the third best time in IU program history.