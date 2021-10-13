Northrop grad Curry ready to roll at University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (WANE) – It’s been a long and winding road for Fort Wayne native Sydney Curry, but the six-foot-eight forward believes he’s found a home in the Bluegrass State as Curry is getting ready for his first season at the University of Louisville.

A junior for the Cardinals, Curry says he’s lost 22 pound since arrive on campus as he prepares his body for a season of hoops in the ACC.

With Louisville Curry will team with Snider graduate and Cardinals captain Malik Williams. Curry notes the two are close, in part because they are step cousins.

For Curry, adapting to a new environment is nothing new. The talented big man played his freshman season of high school at Bishop Luers. As a sophomore and junior he suited up for Horizon Christian, then ended high school career leading Northrop to the SAC title.

As a senior at Northrop Curry signed to play at Miami University in Ohio, but wound up playing two seasons of junior college basketball at John A. Logan Colleg in Illinois.

While at Logan, Curry was one of the most sought-after JUCO recruits in the country. This past April Curry signed with the University of Kansas, but eventually decommitting and heading to Louisville.

Curry says he’s known Louisville coach Chris Mack since Mack recruited him at the University of Xavier out of high school. He also notes that being only three to four hours from Fort Wayne so his family could come watch him played a factor in choosing the Cardinals.