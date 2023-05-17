FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending the last two season at the University of Louisville, Northrop High School graduate Sydney Curry is headed out west to continue his college basketball career as the former Highlight Zone star has committed to Grand Canyon University.

GCU won 24 games last season and made the NCAA Tournament. The Antelopes are coached by former Valparaiso University player & coach Bryce Drew.

The bruising 6-foot-8 forward played in 60 games (starting 37) for the Cardinals over the last two seasons. He averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds a game during his time at Louisville.

Before that Curry spent two season at John Logan College, a junior college in Illinois.

Curry will have one year of eligibility at GCU.