Northrop grad Curry commits to Louisville basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Northrop High School graduate Sydney Curry is taking his talents to the University of Louisville as the school announced his commitment via social media on Thursday.

Curry will team up with Louisville senior and Snider graduate Malik Williams to give the Cardinals two post players from the Summit City. Williams missed the bulk of last season with an injury, but the 6-11 standout was a captain for the Cardinals.

Curry, a six-foot-eight forward, had signed with the University of Kansas, but re-opened his recruitment two months ago.

Curry is coming off his second and final season at John Logan Community College. He averaged 12.9 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds in 20 games this past season. One of the top JUCO players in the country, Curry shot 69.4% from the floor.