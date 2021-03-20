North Texas comes up big with 78-69 upset over Purdue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team dropped the first match of the weekend to Ohio State 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21) on Friday evening (March 19) on Arnie Ball Court.

Set OnePurdue Fort Wayne took the lead early on in set one 4-1, but couldn't maintain the momentum. The Buckeyes crept up after back-to-back kills by Sotiris Siapanis and a service ace by Martin Lallemand to tie up the set 6-6. The 'Dons would soon go on a four-point run with a kill by Vicente Ibarra and Richie Diedrich to make the score 13-12. Ohio State's Justin Howard closed out the set with a kill and the Buckeyes took set one 25-22.

Set TwoSet two was back and forth, but the Mastodons soon went on a three-point run after a kills by Bryce Walker and Pelegrin Vargas as well as an ace by Sean Califf to make the score 9-7. The Buckeyes tried to close the gap and tie up the set, but it was short lived as the 'Dons extended their lead 13-11. Down the stretch, Vargas was just too much for the Buckeyes. He had a block for point 24 and a kill for point 25.

Set ThreeThe 'Dons led set three early, but the Buckeyes' offense lifted Ohio State to a 15-11 lead. Ohio State would never trail again, but the 'Dons would tie it up at 19. In the end, however, Ohio State took the set by three points.

Set FourSiapanis had a kill and an ace in the span of three points to put the Buckeyes up 13-8. The 'Dons seemed to have found their edge after a four-point run with two kills by Jon Diedrich to make it an 18-15 Ohio State lead. But it wasn't enough and OSU finished the set 25-21.

Purdue Fort Wayne Individual StatsJon Diedrich hit .619 with 14 kills.Sean Califf tallied 37 assists and eight digs.Troy Gooch earned 10 digs in four sets.