FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side graduate Trevion Crews, an NAIA All-American, tallied a game-high 27 points to lead Bethel to a 79-77 win over St. Francis at the Hutzell Center on Monday night.

Crews connected on 10-of-17 shots from the floor, including 5-of-8 on threes.

USF was led by Antwaan Cushingberry’s 20 points. Carroll grad David Ejah tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds while Blackhawk Christian grad Jalan Mull added 16 points.