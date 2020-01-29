North Side grad Crews leads Bethel over Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trevion Crews was wearing no. 24 on his jersey instead of his customary no. 3 to honor the recently deceased Kobe Bryant – and the North Side graduate did his best Kobe impression as the Fort Wayne native tallied 33 points and 9 rebounds to lead Bethel over Saint Francis 112-107 in overtime at the Hutzell Center on Tuesday.
Another Fort Wayne native, Keonte Jenkins, added 28 points for Bethel.
USF was led by Tyler Smith with 20 points while Blackhawk Christian graduate Jalan Mull tallied 17 points.