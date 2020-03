KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2020 Division II Women’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Taylah Simmons, junior forward for Southeastern (Fla.) was named NAIA National Player of the Year.

In just her first season with the Fire, Simmons earned both All-America First Team honors as well as the distinction of being named the national player of the year. This season, the Melbourne, Australia native was ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring average per game with 24 points per game on the season. Simmons was a critical part to the success of Southeastern women’s basketball. The forward led the nation in total points with 720 this season. She averaged 59.4 percent from the field.