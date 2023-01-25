MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WANE) – Trayce Jackson-Davis tallied 25 points and 21 rebounds as Indiana edged Minnesota 61-57 at Williams Arena late Wednesday night without head coach Mike Woodson on the sideline.

The school announced before the game that Woodson would not be in attendance as he recovers from COVID. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond led the way for I.U. against the Golden Gophers.

Indiana improves to 14-6 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten with the win. Next up the Hoosiers are set to host Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Saturday.