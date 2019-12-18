No Haarms, no problem as Boilers top Bobcats

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) – Eric Hunter Jr. had 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and Purdue bounced back from its first conference loss to beat Ohio 69-51.

Trevion Williams added 14 for the Boilermakers, who kept Ohio at bay as the Bobcats surged to begin the second half after being down by 20 at the intermission.

The Bobcats got within seven points with 11 minutes left in the game but couldn’t chip away any more.

Purdue was playing without 7-foot-3 junior center Matt Haarms, who suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to Nebraska.