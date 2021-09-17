No.3 ranked Cougars are on the prowl heading into week one at Judson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Mid-States Football Association Mideast League announced the preseason polls for the 2021 football season and the Cougars are ranked third heading into week one.

The seven-game 2020 season was cut even shorter due to cancellations regarding COVID-19 concerns. Saint Francis only got to play four games and finished with a 2-2 record.

Senior cornerback Damon Hunter will enter this new season as the captain on defense while Rece Roney, a senior offensive lineman, will captain the offense. Roney will play a big role in the development of quarterback Heath Simmons. Simmons, a Junior, will get his first season-opening start for the Cougars this weekend.

Up first for St. Francis is Judson University this Saturday on the road at 7:00 P.M.