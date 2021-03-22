No. 24 Cougars storm back down 13 to advance to NAIA Final Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday afternoon, the No. 24 University of Saint Francis Cougars (27-8) played the No. 21 Bethel University Pilots (23-11) in the 2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball’s Elite Eight in Kansas City, and rallied to win 89-81 after trailing by 13 points.

The Cougars fell behind though in the early going as the Pilots started strong on offense, putting Saint Francis in a 16-8 hole six minutes into the game.

Then the Cougars began answering the Pilots shot for shot as the score stood at 29-22 after the first 10 minutes. But then the deficit grew to as big as 13 points in the first half before the Cougars had to call their first timeout.

For the remainder of the first half, the Cougars played catch up but managed to pull within five points before halftime, trailing 49-44.

When Saint Francis came back out for the second half, they turned the tables, though it took some time.

The offense started to slow as the second half got underway, as both defenses did everything they could to force a turnover, missed shot, or bad pass. Through the first five minutes of the second half, only 12 points were scored between both teams.

With 12 minutes remaining in the game the Cougars were still trailing 55-53.

Then the tide turned.

Junior forward Jeffrey Reynolds got the ball in the paint and tied the game at 55 all with a slam dunk. Less than a minute later, after getting the rebound off a missed shot, junior guard Antwaan Cushingberry made the layup that gave the Cougars the lead.

After that, the Cougars worked on building upon their lead. Less than three minutes later, Saint Francis held an 11-point lead over the Pilots.

Now with eight minutes left in the game, the Pilots caught back yup with the Cougars, and closed the gap back to within one point in just over a minute played.

Through the next several minutes, the game went back and forth with neither side able to gain an edge. Back on defense, Jeff Reynolds and sophomore guard David Ejah each made a key block to keep the Pilots from gaining any more ground on Saint Francis.

The clock ticked down to one minute remaining in the game, and the Pilots continued to fight and push until the end, closing the deficit down to three points with 47 seconds left.

As they had done all season though, the Cougars found momentum and were able to take control of the game as they finished off the Pilots and secure their spot in the final four.

Throughout the game, the Cougars shot 46 percent from the floor, 33 percent from beyond the arc, and 80 percent from the free-throw line. Junior guard Jalan Mull was the team-leader with 22 points scored and had a team-leading 12 rebounds. Antwaan Cushingberry followed suit with 21 points and four assists of his own.

In addition to the win, Head Coach Chad LaCross became the all-time wins leader in Cougars history with 266, surpassing Jeff Rekeweg’s 265.

The Cougars will now face the No. 6 Shawnee State University Bears (29-2) in the 2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball’s Final Four on Monday with tipoff set for 6:00 pm (7 pm EST).