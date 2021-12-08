No. 22 Notre Dame women fight past Valparaiso 73-56

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Madelyn Westbeld scored 20 points and Olivia Miles posted a double-double and Notre Dame gradually pulled away from feisty Valparaiso for a 73-56 win.

The Irish used a 7-2 run for a 54-47 lead to start the fourth quarter and created safe space from there. Abby Prohaska’s 3 with 7:52 remaining gave Notre Dame its first double-digit lead at 57-47.

Now winless in eight games, the Beacons led Notre Dame 19-14 after the first, were tied at 25 at intermission and trailed 50-45 entering the last stanza. Shay Frederick led Valparaiso with 19 points.

