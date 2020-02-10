No. 20 Iowa women top Purdue 82-71

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including making all five of her shots in a pivotal second quarter, and No. 20 Iowa pulled away from Purdue for an 83-71. Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle added 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 from the foul line.