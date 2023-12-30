FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No. 2 Indiana Wesleyan (12-1) flexed their way to a 64-38 win at No. 25 Indiana Tech on Saturday the Schaefer Center. Tech suffered only their second loss of the season.

After a sluggish start for both sides, Indiana Wesleyan drove to the rim at will to close the first quarter with a 16-7 lead. The Wildcats picked up their offense in the second quarter, outscoring Indiana Tech 19-11 to take a 35-18 lead to halftime.

Indiana Wesleyan led by as much as 27 points, holding Indiana Tech to 20 points over the final 20 minutes.

Lilli Frasure led Indiana Wesleyan with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The guard also added five rebounds and nine assists. Taylor Folkema added 12 points.

Genevieve Decker was the only Indiana Tech player to score double digits with 12 points.

Indiana Wesleyan resumes Crossroads League play with a visit to Spring Arbor on Wednesday. Indiana Tech returns to WHAC play by visiting Michigan-Dearborn that same day.