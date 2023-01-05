IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.

Iowa was leading 87-86 when Murray blocked Jalen Hood-Schifino’s layup attempt with 10 seconds to play. Murray, who had 21 points in the second half, made two free throws after being fouled on the rebound, and dribbled out the clock after Indiana’s Trey Galloway intentionally missed the second of two free throws with three seconds left.

Every Iowa starter scored in double figures. Filip Rebraca had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Connor McCaffery scored 16 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, back in Indiana’s lineup after missing two games with a back injury, scored 30 points. Hood-Schifino had 21.

Indiana (10-4, 1-2) hadn’t played since a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 23, but showed no effects of the long layoff, opening the game with a 23-4 run in the first 5 ½ minutes. The Hoosiers made 11 of their first 13 shots, leading 28-7 with 13:32 left in the half before Iowa came back to cut it to 50-40 at halftime.

MCCAFFERY OUT

Iowa played its first game without forward Patrick McCaffery, who announced on Tuesday he was taking an indefinite leave from competition while he deals with anxiety.

McCaffery, the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, had started the first 14 games of the season, averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in 10 games this season, but scored just eight points in the last two games, making only 2 of 15 shots in losses to Nebraska and Penn State.

McCaffery attended Thursday’s game, sitting on Iowa’s bench in street clothes.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers got Jackson-Davis back, but lost Race Thompson to a leg injury late in the first half. Thompson, who had started every game this season, got tangled up going for a loose ball in front of the Indiana bench and had to be helped off the court. His absence hurt the Hoosiers inside.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, short-handed without Patrick McCaffery, got off to another slow start, but this time were able to complete the comeback, something they couldn’t do in Sunday’s loss at Penn State.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Northwestern on Sunday.

Iowa: At Rutgers on Sunday.