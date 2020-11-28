No. 12 Indiana shines on defense in 27-11 win over Maryland

Maryland’s Brian Cobbs (15) is tackled by Indiana’s Tiawan Mullen (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a 27-11 victory over Maryland.

The Hoosiers improved to 5-1 with their fourth consecutive home win. Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for Indiana.

The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession.

Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. Tuttle replaced the injured Michael Penix Jr.