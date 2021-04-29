New football prep school ready to kickoff first year in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Liberty Prep Sports Academy, a new Christian post-graduate prep school/JUCO located in Marion, is set to have its first official season and school year this August.

Paul Funches, the Head Coach of LPSA, began with the idea of a prep school back in 2017. Since then, he’s watched his idea grow into a reality and now is only a couple months away from watching his dream be played out in front of him.

The athletes will go to school at the Ivy Tech in Marion, the school will use Marion High School’s Dick Lootens Stadium for games and will stay in converted dorms around the city of Marion.

Last season’s SAC leading-rusher and recipient of the Wilson Player of the Year award, Damarius Cowen has committed to attend LPSA this season. In addition, former Wayne High School head coach Derrick Moore is an assistant for the Freedmen.

The team currently has 40 players on the roster and will look to fill around 15 more spots before players officially report to school.

LPSA will open up the season down in Indianapolis on August 22nd.

For more information, visit the school’s website.