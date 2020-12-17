New era for Mastodon men’s hoops tips off on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team will make its first foray into Horizon League play as the Dons host IUPUI on Saturday and Sunday at the Gates Center.

PFW’s first game in its new conference will also be only the second game the Dons have played this season. They opened the year at home with a win over Southeastern Louisiana on November 25.

Since then COVID cancellations have severely alter PFW’s schedule. That includes a complete halt to all basketball activities on December 2 that wiped out five games for the Dons – including marquee match-ups against Notre Dame and Dayton.

Tip for Saturday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at the Gates Center, but fans are not allowed at PFW home games this year. Sunday’s game is set for 5 p.m.

The PFW women – who opened Horizon League play last weekend with two road losses at IUPUI – host Northern Kentucky for a pair of games Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) at Gates.