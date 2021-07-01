Neu gets new five-year contract from Ball State, Whitford inks extension

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Neu is bound to Ball State through the 2025 season as the head football coach was among the five Cardinals head coaches to see their contract approved on Thursday by BSU’s Board of Trustees.

Board of Trustees approved contracts for 5 of the Cardinals' head coaches



The Cardinals set records in the classroom & enjoyed success on the field, including 2 MAC Championships in 2020-21







Neu gets a new five-year contract from BSU. He and the Cardinals are coming off perhaps the best season in school history. The Cardinals went 7-1, won the MAC title, and brought home the program’s first-ever bowl victory. BSU finished ranked no. 23 in the country and returns 20 of 22 starters for the 2021 season.

Men’s basketball coach James Whitford received a two year-extension, women’s basketball coach Bradey Sallee a four-year extension, and baseball coach Rich Maloney a four-year extension, while new men’s volleyball coach Donan Cruz saw his deal approved.



