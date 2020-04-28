ND’s Ivey fast at work, has offered Homestead’s Patterson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame’s Niele Ivey isn’t wasting any time making the Irish program her own.

Ivey, who was named the head coach of the Irish women’s basketball program last week after Muffet McGraw stepped down, has already landed two top 50 recruits since taking the top job – and has here eyes on more.

Ivey has reportedly offered Homestead sophomore Ayanna Patterson a scholarship. Patterson is ranked as one of the top recruits in the country for the class of 2022.

Ayanna Patterson @ayannap34 ('22 Homestead HS IN) has received an offer from Notre Dame per @oh_united — Midwest Hoops Spotlight (@MHS_Girls_) April 26, 2020

Ivey played at Notre Dame, winning a national title in 2001. She spent 17 years as an assistant under McGraw (including the 2018 season that saw the Irish win the national title), but was on the Memphis Grizzlies’ staff last season.