NCAA tourney teams get concierge help to survive bubble life

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Teams in the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are using concierge-like services to deal with life inside the bubble.
The NCAA and local organizing groups in Indianapolis and San Antonio have set up ambassador programs and item-delivery services. Those help players, officials and others working inside what the NCAA calls a “controlled environment” at hotels.
On the men’s side, the requests have included cellphone cords, dress pants and even an ukulele. Teams still alive in both tournaments are now pushing nearly three weeks those bubble-like conditions.