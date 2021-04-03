NCAA tourney teams get concierge help to survive bubble life

Volunteer Joan Kearl hands food to Wendy Haralson, right, and Amber Wilson outside a hotel Friday, March 26, 2021, in San Antonio. Kearl picked up the food for the quarantined Louisville women’s basketball team participating in the NCAA tournament. The NCAA and local organizing groups set up expanded ambassador and item-delivery services relying on volunteer help to take care of needs for players, officials and others working inside. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Teams in the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are using concierge-like services to deal with life inside the bubble.

The NCAA and local organizing groups in Indianapolis and San Antonio have set up ambassador programs and item-delivery services. Those help players, officials and others working inside what the NCAA calls a “controlled environment” at hotels.

On the men’s side, the requests have included cellphone cords, dress pants and even an ukulele. Teams still alive in both tournaments are now pushing nearly three weeks those bubble-like conditions.

