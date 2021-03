SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 27: in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held at the at Alamodome on March 27, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points on a perfect shooting game and Queen Egbo made two big plays in the final seconds of overtime, helping No. 2 Baylor beat No. 6 Michigan 78-75 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Egbo gave Baylor a 78-75 lead with a foul shot with 19 seconds left.

After Leigha Brown scored for Michigan, Egbo picked up an assist on Moon Ursin’s wide-open layup.