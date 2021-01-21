NCAA puts Notre Dame football on probation for recruiting violations

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Notre Dame’s football program is on NCAA probation until next January.

The school admitted to recruiting violations in 2019 in which a now-former assistant had an impermissible in-person meeting with one prospect and sent impermissible text messages to another. The

NCAA announced the negotiated resolution after it was reviewed by the Division I Committee on Infractions. Official recruiting visits will be reduced from 56 to 55 to this year and there will be cuts in number of days prospects can make unofficial campus visits.

