MARSHALL, Tex. (WANE) – For the first time in program history, Trine softball is a national champion after defeating No. 1 Salisbury in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

With the game scoreless after six innings, Trine’s Carolyn Biel singled to right field, plating the Emma Beyer for the game-winning run in a 1-0 win.

Entering Wednesday, Trine needed two wins against Salisbury after dropping game one of the best-of-three series on Tuesday. The Thunder stormed past Salisbury in game two with a 6-2 win. Emma Lee plated the first two runs of the game on a RBI single to left center field. Trine added four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning to ensure the final elimination game.

In game two, Trine pitcher Alexis Michon played a complete game, fanning five batters. The Thunder tallied four hits but no runs through the first six innings. Down to their last out, Biel then hit the game-winning single to score the only run of the game.

Trine completes a historic 2023 season with a 46-6 record and their first national championship in program history.