NAIA player of the year: Warsaw’s Kyle Mangas

WARSAW, Ind.- Earlier this week, Kyle Mangas was named the NAIA player of the year, we caught up with the Junior while he was back at home getting his hair cut for some shop talk.

Mangas averaged 26 points per game with the Wildcats as a Junior this season and led IWU to a 29-4 record. Mangas also now holds the record for points in IWU history with 2,479 and still has another season to play.

The Warsaw grad is the first person from IWU and only the fifth in Crossroads league history to win the men’s player of the year award.