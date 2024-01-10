WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Grace College, ranked no. 1 in the nation in the latest NAIA men’s basketball poll, topped Huntington University 84-69 at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season’s Crossroads League title game.

Grace was led by Jakob Gibbs and Cade Gibbs, who each tallied 19 points on the game. Ian Scott added 16 points for the Lancers while Prairie Heights graduate Elijah Malone chipped in with 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Huntington was led by Churubusco graduate Landen Jordan with 17 points. Zach Goodline and Lane Sparks each scored 12, while Drew Goodline added 10.

Grace improves to 16-0 overall and 6-0 in Crossroads League play. Huntington falls to 10-6 overall and 3-3 in conference.