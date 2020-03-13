NAIA cancels all winter championship tournaments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saint Francis men’s basketball team along with the USF and Indiana Tech women’s basketball teams saw their season come to an abrupt close on Thursday afternoon as the NAIA canceled all winter championship events, including those that were already underway.

The USF men actually played their first round game at the NAIA DII National Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Thursday morning, beating Union College of Kentucky 84-72 in a game that tipped off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The Saint Francis women were slated to play their first round game at the NAIA DII Women’s National Tournament on Thursday evening while the Tech women, who won their first round game on Wednesday, were slated for a second round game against Taylor University on Friday.

The NAIA DII Women’s National Tournament was being played in Sioux City, Iowa.