FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons rang out 2023 with a bang atop the Horizon League standings. Purdue Fort Wayne sits atop the conference with a 4-0 record after a 91-56 win over Detroit Mercy on Sunday.

Eric Mulder led the way with his first career double-double. The sophomore forward scored a career-high 19 points, adding 10 rebounds. Northrop High School grad Jalen Jackson added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Rasheed Bello dropped 14, also eclipsing 1,000 career points. CJ Hadnot added 15 points off the bench.

Leading by five at halftime, the Mastodons outscored Detroit Mercy, 57-27, over the final 20 minutes to take control of Sunday’s matinee.

Purdue Fort Wayne looks to remain unbeaten in conference play against Wright State next Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.