Morganne Denny homers twice, ‘Dons take series from Green Bay on senior day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Behind two home runs from Morganne Denny, including a grand slam, the Purdue Fort Wayne softball team split the final day of its doubleheader with Green Bay with a 7-3 win and a 6-5 loss.

Prior to the DH, the Mastodons honored Denny, Lexi Smalarz, Rachel Everson and Kyndell Ethridge for their Senior Day (Saturday, May 1).

Game 1 – Mastodons 7, Phoenix 3

Shaina Eyre was doing her job from the circle in the early goings of the first game of the day. She helped keep Green Bay off the scoreboard until the fourth inning. She struck out two of her career-high tying seven before the Phoenix scored. She got the win to improve to 7-11 while Brittany Baneck fell to 8-4.

In the third inning, the ‘Dons broke the cap on scoring. Madeline Swart singled up the middle, then advanced to third after an error and a walk. With bases loaded and no outs, the ‘Dons had two strike out, but Camryn Mosher drew a walk to score Swart. Everson reached after a throwing error, which score Emma McMillan. This gave the ‘Dons a 2-0 lead that they would never relent.

Green Bay got a single run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The Phoenix did not get anything more than a single in the game.

After Meagan Mullaney singled to center field to score Alise Hale in the fourth, the Mastodons were poised for a big sixth inning. Denny’s stamp on her Senior Day was a grand slam to left field. In Green Bay’s last at bat, the Phoenix managed a single but nothing else and the Mastodons took the game and the series win.

This gave Purdue Fort Wayne its 10th Horizon League win, its most league wins in a season since 2014.

Game 2 – Mastodons 5, Phoenix 6

In the series finale, the first three innings were quiet both ways. The Mastodons broke up Green Bay’s perfect game in the fourth, when Swart doubled to left field. Olivia Stansbury doubled the other way to score here, then Denny doubled back to left to score Stansbury. Another two batters later, Mullaney got a double that scored Denny.

Green Bay responded with a five-run fifth inning. All five were unearned runs.

In the bottom of the sixth, Denny hit the long ball again on the first pitch she saw, hammering it over the left field wall. This cut the Green Bay lead to 5-4 heading into the seventh.

Green Bay got the insurance run it needed in the seventh, however, with a solo home run from Jadin Justman. Swart answered in the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot of her own that barely missed the center wall, but the ‘Dons chance for a series sweep fell just short.

Lauren McConnell took the loss to fall to 1-6 while Brittany Baneck took the win to move to 9-4.

The Mastodons move to 11-22, 10-19 Horizon League while Green Bay goes to 21-17, 16-16. The Mastodons will have six games against Oakland to end the regular season, with two of them coming at home on Tuesday (May 4) and four coming in Rochester.