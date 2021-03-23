Moore shows off speed at Purdue’s pro day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Rondale Moore showed off his speed on Tuesday in West Lafayette as he ran an unofficial 4.29 seconds in the 40 yard dash.

That time would have made him the second-fastest receiver at the 2020 NFL Combine. Moore also recorded an impressive 42.5-inch vertical jump.

However, he did measure on the small side, coming in at 5-foot-7, 180-pounds.

Injuries have also been a concern during his time at Purdue.

There’s a wide range of projections among draft pundits as to where Moore will be selected, ranging from the late first round to the early fourth round.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29.