Moore guiding Grace to success entering second season

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – From starring on the Highlight Zone to becoming a head coach on the collegiate level, Scott Moore has seen plenty of success in the game of basketball.

As a senior at Columbia City he was a starter for an Eagles team that reached the 4A state title game, falling to Greg Oden, Mike Conley, and Lawrence North in Indianapolis.

After playing at Grace then serving as an assistant under the legendary Jim Kessler, Moore took the reins of the program last spring as Kessler retired with an astounding 785 career wins under his belt.

In Moore’s first season at Lancers head coach Grace went 19-12, was ranked no. 13 in the country, and was playing in the NAIA DII National Tournament when the season ended abruptly amid COVID-19 concerns.

Over the past month, Moore’s been able to rack up some local talent. Prairie Heights 6-foot-8 big man Elijah Malone signed with the Lancers a few weeks ago. Then former Blackhawk Christian wing Frank Davidson announced he was transferring to Grace after spending his freshman year at the University of Indianapolis. On Thursday Norwell standout Will Geiger – who led the Knights to a 25-2 overall record as a senior – inked with Grace.