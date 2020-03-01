Mooney’s 24th Double-Double Not Enough In Loss At Wake Forest

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey instructs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – John Mooney notched a double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 84-73 on the road Saturday.

The Fighting Irish had four players score in double figures, led by Mooney, who secured a double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Nate Laszewski added 15 points off of the bench and T.J. Gibbs helped out with 11 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Notre Dame struggled out of the gate, falling behind 41-30 heading into halftime.

Wake Forest kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 45-32 advantage before Notre Dame went on an 11-0 run, finished off by Prentiss Hubb’s jumper, to shrink the deficit to 45-43 with 14:58 to go in the contest. Wake Forest responded and outscored the Fighting Irish the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 84-73.

NOTRE DAME PLAYER OF THE GAME

Mooney was a monster underneath, leading the team in points (24) and rebounds (17) en route to his 24th double-double of the season. The forward also recorded two assists and two steals in his impressive performance.

NOTES

The Irish finished with a season-low four turnovers in Saturday’s game.

Mooney’s double-double is his 24th of the season and 45th of his career.

Mooney has 15 double-doubles in ACC play this season, tying Tim Duncan for the single-season record.

Mooney is alone in second place in double-doubles in a season, trailing just Luke Harangody (25).

The 45-career double-doubles moves Mooney into fifth place in the program record books, passing Bob Arnzen (44).

UP NEXT

The Fighting Irish return home for a showdown with No. 6/6 Florida State at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4. The game will air on ESPN2.