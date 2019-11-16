Mooney dominates as Irish top Marshall

AKRON, Ohio - The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball overcame a 10-point halftime lead, but eventually fell to Akron 64-53 in the Akron Classic.

After the Zips went on a 10-0 run to close the first half, Purdue Fort Wayne responded by outscoring the Zips 17-9 in the third quarter. The Mastodons shot 50 percent from the floor (7 of 14) in the second quarter and 57.1 percent in the fourth (8 of 14).

The run that closed the gap in the third quarter was sparked by Anna Lappenküper, who dropped a pair of 3-pointers within the first two minutes, followed later by a free throw and a fastbreak layup. Riley Ott buried a layup, Michelle Nicholls hit a jumper, and Ott knocked in a jumper to tie it at 33.

The Mastodons gained a 39-37 lead with 8:52 after Ott drove into the lane for a layup, but Akron went on a 16-6 run that put the Zips up for good.

Lappenküper led the 'Dons with 18 points on the evening, followed by Hannah Albrecht (12) and Ott (10).

The Mastodons fall to 2-2, while Akron improves to 2-0. Purdue Fort Wayne has a quick turnaround for its next game, as the 'Dons play Kent State tomorrow (Nov. 16) in the second game of the Akron Classic.