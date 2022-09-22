WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite sitting at 1-2 three weeks into the season, running back Devin Mockobee has brought an encouraging surprise for Purdue fans.

A native of Boonville, Ind., Mockabee originally planned to play college football at the U.S. Naval Academy before re-committing to the Boilermakers. The redshirt freshman has already found the end zone twice, including Purdue’s opening touchdown last Saturday at Syracuse.

Purdue looks to get back to .500 when the Boilermakers host Florida Atlantic at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.