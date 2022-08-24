COLUMBIA, Mo. (WANE) – Warsaw High School graduate and former Highlight Zone standout Harrison Mevis has made quite a name for himself in the sport of college football, and those around the country are taking notice.

The Associated Press releasing its 2022 Preseason All-America teams earlier this week at the junior kicker at Missouri was named to the second team.

Mevis is already a two-time Lou Groza Award finalist, which goes to the top kicker in the country at the end of the season. Last fall Mevis was 23-for-25 on field goals, with 14 of those coming from at least 40 yards out. He was also a perfect 41-for-41 on extra points.

Mevis was also named to the All-SEC Preseason First Team earlier this week.